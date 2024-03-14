Starbucks Barbados opens new drive-thru in Coverley Loop Barbados

As part of its continued expansion plans in the market, Starbucks Coffee Company, in partnership with its operating licensee Caribbean Coffee Baristas (Barbados) Limited, announced the opening of their fourth location in Barbados – a drive-thru store in Coverley – with plans to open a fifth store in Wildey as it continues to expand its store portfolio and enhance the Starbucks Experience across the island.

” We are thrilled to open two new stores – both drive-thru locations – and grow our store footprint in Barbados,” said Roxanne Dixon-Rose, Regional Director of CCBBL.” To continue to contribute to the communities we serve on this beautiful island and meet customers’ needs of convenience, connection and personalization while creating new and meaningful experiences for them gives us great pride. We are humbled to be able to continue growing in the Caribbean, combining Starbucks Mission & Values with the vibrant culture of Barbados.”

Starbucks Barbados’ second drive-thru store first opened its doors to customers on March 13, at Coverley Square in the Villages of Coverley. The 1,600 square ft. store features a tranquil mural painted by local artist Sandy Layne. Located in the lifestyle community of Coverley, home to residents and other businesses, the new store will serve as a Third Place for residents, visitors, and neighbouring communities to enjoy high-quality handcrafted beverages made by passionate baristas and connect with friends and family.

CCBBL announced that its third drive-thru store located in Wildey is slated to open by the end of March, marking the fifth store in Barbados. The 1,800 square ft. store is designed to provide on-the-go experience to those traversing the high traffic community of Wildey via the ABC Highway, towards the city of Bridgetown. The store features a stunning mural inside its café bearing a floral appearance also done in collaboration with local artist Sandy Layne.

CCTL remains committed to adapting its customer experience for on-the-go occasions through formats such as drive-thru in the Barbados market and across the region. CCTL continues to expand its portfolio with more ways to enhance the customer experience in Barbados.

The opening hours for Starbucks Coverley are 6:30 am to 8 pm Monday to Thursday, 6:30 am to 9 pm Friday, 6:30 am to 8 pm Saturday and Sunday.