Star-studded lineup for Hennessy Artistry 2023 Loop Barbados

Hennessy Artistry 2023 will be a star-studded show with an impressive line-up of renown international and regional acts.

Ne-Yo, Popcaan, Koffee and Beres Hammond have been announced as the headliners to grace the Kensington Oval stage on Saturday, December 16.

Rasheed Wharton, Brand Manager with local Hennessy distributors Bryden Stokes, in announcing the “versatile and sensational lineup”, said Barbadians were in for an extraordinary event.

He said the headliner combination offered something for every musical taste and was a tribute to the spirit of Hennessy Artistry and the Hennessy brand in Barbados.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exceptional event bringing such a versatile and sensational cast of world-class talent to Barbados. Hennessy Artistry is a celebration of the arts, and we know that these headliners will deliver an extraordinarily entertaining night of musical magic in tribute to the arts, culture and the community spirit that our iconic Brand represents. Hennessy Artistry is to Barbados as the Hennessy V.S Cognac is to our brand portfolio, at the core of who we are and fitting expressions of the excellence we represent in culture, music and the arts.

Promoter, Zamani Moodie of Twisted Entertainment stressed that Hennessy Artistry 2023 will truly be a “remarkable experience”.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to deliver a dynamic and diverse mix of artists that caters to a broad audience, bringing generations of people together and resonating with the Hennessy Artistry brand.”

“I can tell fans that this Hennessy Artistry is not just a first for Twisted Entertainment as the promoter, as while they are no strangers to Barbados, it’s a first for Ne-Yo, Popcaan, and Beres Hammond to be sharing the same Barbados stage, and Koffee will be making her Barbados debut. This is not an event you want to miss.”

Among the headliners, Ne-Yo is an R&B legend known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping hits, including “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” and “Closer.”

Popcaan, a Jamaican dancehall superstar, brings his trademark energetic beats and infectious dancehall sound to the Hennessy Artistry stage. His tracks like “Only Man She Want” and “Family” have become anthems across the Caribbean and beyond.

Beres Hammond, a living legend of reggae music, brings everyone together across generations, delivering soulful and timeless hits like “Rock Away” and “What One Dance Can Do”. Another Jamaican dancehall prodigy, Koffee, has taken the world by storm with her natural musical talent and captivating lyrics in hits like “Toast” and “Lockdown”.

The best of Barbados will also take the spotlight at Hennessy Artistry 2023. Popular local entertainer Edwin Yearwood will bring the infectious rhythms of Soca music to the Hennessy Artistry stage, supported by a cast of the Island’s leading DJs – Jus Jay, DJ Killerz, Surf Rat and Menace, Indian & Chris Gayle, Jerry Dan & Turkey, and Salt & Don.