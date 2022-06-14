Star-studded line-up as Bounty Killer turns 50 | Loop Barbados

It was a star-studded showing at the downtown Kingston headquarters of Digicel on Sunday, as members of the dancehall fraternity poured into the car park for the ‘Made in JamRoc’ stage show in celebration of Bounty Killer’s 50th birthday.

The event attracted veteran hitmakers and many acts from the younger generation. However, the swell of patrons who attended the event were only allowed glimpses of their performances due to the number of artistes, as afternoon and early evening rain impacted the scheduled start time of the event.

Icons Shaggy, Spice, Tanya Stephens, and birthday boy Bounty Killer got their segments of the show, with many of the performances lasting an average of three minutes. All the performances throughout the night were done on tracks.

Known acts Voicemail, Chi Ching Ching, Pamputtae, Nesbeth, and Dexter Daps also got the stage for themselves for individual performances, as well as ‘youngsters’ Laa Lee and Teejay, before a litany of artistes shared the mic in a grand finale that included Ghost, General B, Harry Toddler, and Konshens.

Shaggy, Spice, Bounty Killer, Pamputtae, Dexter Daps, Laa Lee, and Teejay appeared to be crowd favourites based on the reaction of the party-goers during their performances. It was, however, difficult for the artistes to properly work the crowd due to the short time they were allowed on stage.

Before the performances, patrons waited out the rain for approximately two hours, partying with DJs Badda Bling, Scrappy, Sparks, and Jazzy T at the controls. Some of the patrons used available tents and infrastructure to shelter from the rain, while others used umbrellas, and some braved the weather and partied in the open.

With alcohol flowing and Digicel and Boom dancers onstage, the patrons were in a festive mood as the DJs worked the stage to maintain the vibes and keep the fun going.