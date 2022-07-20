Staple Grove rescue underway | Loop Barbados

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a rescue mission at Staple Grove, Christ Church.

Around 6:31 pm fire officials received a report of a man falling into a well.

One water tender from the Worthing Fire Station and a rescue tender from the Bridgetown Fire Station responded to the incident. The team is led by Station Officer Tremelle Perch from Barbados Fire Service .

Staple Grove Main Road is cordoned off from South District to the exit by St David’s near Blackman and Gollop Primary School.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative route.