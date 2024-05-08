Stakeholders encouraged to apply for NCF Crop Over events Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Stakeholders encouraged to apply for NCF Crop Over events
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Persons can apply to participate in Junior Monarch, Pic O De Crop, Foreday Morning, Junior Kadooment, Junior Kadooment and other events.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Stakeholders interested in taking part in the National Cultural Foundation-staged events for Crop Over 2024 can log on to www.ncf.bb to register.

If you logging on via a desktop computer, you can click on the heading Registration Forms, which is located at the top left-hand corner. If you are using a mobile device, click on the three horizontal lines at the top right-hand corner to access the menu and then click on the Registration Forms heading.

There, you will find registration forms for Junior Monarch, Pic O De Crop, Foreday Morning, Junior Kadooment, Junior Kadooment – Schools and Community, Grand Kadooment and the NCF Youth Volunteer Programme.

The various deadlines are as follows:

Junior Monarch: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Youth Volunteer Programme: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Pic O De Crop: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Foreday Morning: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Grand Kadooment: Friday, May 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Junior Kadooment: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM.Junior Kadooment – Schools and Community: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM.

On the website there is a link to a form that can be filled out by private promoters who wish to have their events added to the NCF’s official Crop Over 2024 Calendar.

The NCF encourages stakeholders to register as we make Crop Over 50 the most memorable festival yet. 

