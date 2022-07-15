Stage set for Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals | Loop Barbados

It is all systems go for the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition this Saturday.

During a site visit to the Wildey Gymnasium venue, show producer Kevin Moore informed the media that preparations have been “progressing well”. The technical rehearsal and soundcheck occurred on Thursday and contestants will have their dress rehearsals today, Friday, July 15.

“Everything is pretty much on stream for Saturday,” Moore remarked.

Seventeen contestants – vying for two crowns, soca and calypso – will be standing on the finals stage on July 16, after weeks of rehearsals and preparations.

Moore noted that this year’s competition has been quite unorthodox. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, auditions for the competition kicked off virtually. Additionally, there was a drop in applicants from schools due to the interruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We first had to start with a virtual audition which was not normal for Junior Monarch. Normally, we bring students in, we do a lot of workshops before we even do the prelims. This year we were not able to do that, obviously March and April the country was still a bit hesitant…so we had to do everything virtually and plan for virtual integration into the festival so the auditions were virtual which was a challenge.

“Obviously, with the schools not being able to see students every day, we had a drop in persons who would generally register for the Junior Monarch,” Moore remarked.

Moore pointed out this year’s competition features a number of first-timers and noted that the competition was r in the process of rebuilding. Several of the familiar faces such as Quon and Dynamo, have “graduated” from the competition.

“In the last instalment of the junior monarch, Yahandje would have been in the 11 to 14 category, this is Yahandje’s last year in Junior Monarch

When you study it like that, you realise Quon, Dynamo…all of the regulars of the Junior Monarch stage would have aged out during those years that we had covid affecting the festival so we are in the build back phase,” said the NCF music officer.

He added: “The focus is more so development and creating the future stars of Barbados’ calypso product and bashment soca product and ensuring that product is nurtured and developed in a way that represents us.

The work that we put in today will ensure that the artistes of Barbados that represent us in 10 years are of a high quality”.