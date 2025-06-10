Stades Rum’s Planteray Cut & Dry hits top 10 at Spirited Awards

Barbados has earned a spot among the Top 10 Best New Cocktail Products of 2025 at the prestigious Spirited Awards, part of the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans, USA.

Stades Rum Distillery’s Planteray Cut & Dry Rum is the sole Barbadian product nominated in this category.

“The team is very proud of this international achievement as a testament to Barbados’ rich history in rum production and its ongoing positive influence in the world of spirits,” said general manager of West Indies Rum Distillery Andrew Hassell.

Although they were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final Top 4, Hassell said they were “very proud of making it to this stage with our unique coconut-infused rum, Planteray “Cut and Dry” crafted entirely in Barbados”.

He said it not only placed Barbados at the forefront of the global spirits industry, but showcased the island unique heritage and craftsmanship.

Planteray Cut & Dry is distilled at the renowned Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery and embodies the island’s dedication to quality and innovation. By utilising locally sourced coconuts and traditional distillation methods, “Cut & Dry offers a distinctive flavour that captures the essence of Barbadian culture”.

The Tales of the Cocktail conference is an annual premier cocktail and spirits festival, attracting industry professionals and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The Spirited Awards, established in 2007, are among the most esteemed accolades in the beverage industry, honouring excellence in bars, bartenders, and products worldwide. The 2025 conference runs from July 20–25, with the Spirited Awards ceremony scheduled for July 24 at The Fillmore New Orleans. (PR/SAT)