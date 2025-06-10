Stabbing victim dies, suspect in custody

The man who was stabbed at Rihanna Drive on Sunday night has succumbed to his injuries and a suspect is in custody.

His name has yet been made public but police public affairs and communications officer inspector Ryan Brathwaite confirmed the man, who was in critical condition at the Queen’s Elizabeth Hospital, passed away.

Brathwaite said there was a person of interest in police custody.

This is the 22nd homicide for 2025.

The incident took place on Sunday around 9:35 p.m. at the junction of Rihanna Drive and Blanch Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told the man had stumbled into a house with what appeared to be several stab wounds about his body. Residents called for an ambulance and he was taken to the QEH. (PR/SAT)