Stabbing victim dead on arrival at QEH | Loop Barbados

Herbert DaCosta Callender has died after being stabbed multiple times.

He was wounded as a result of an altercation at Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the very early morning hours.

At about 5:05am a report was received by police at District ‘A’ Police Station that an adult male, with several stab wounds, had been transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (WEH) by private motor vehicle.

Further investigations identified the victim as 56-year-old Callender of St Barnabas Heights, St Michael. Callender was pronounced dead on arrival (DoA) at the Accident and Emergency Department of the QEH.

Investigations into this matter are continuing.

Anyone who is able to provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station. All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.