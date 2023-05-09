St Vincent PM wants ‘severing of umbilical cord’ with British monarchy Loop Barbados

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves is hoping to see his country try again to transition to become a Republic.

In an interview with the BBC’s Mohamed Madi and Celestina Oludole, Gonsalves said having a British monarch as head of state is “an absurdity” he would like to end in his lifetime.

St Vincent and the Grenadines back in 2009 held a referendum to become a Republic, but it failed.

On BBC Radio 4’s The World at One Highlights, the Vincentian Prime Minister said he does not know if he is going to lead that particular process or is going to allow the next generation of leaders to do that.

Gonsalves said:

“It is something I am hoping to see consummated… the severing of the umbilical cord between our country and the British Monarchy. King Charles knows that… and he and I have discussed that in very amicable ways.”

Gonsalves was further questioned about how King Charles III reacted when the issue was brought up.

The prime minister said: “I would say the King is understanding of the impulses of former colonial peoples to cut the links.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines is among eight Caribbean countries which still recognise King Charles III as its head of state.