St Thomas residents without water for two days Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority [BWA] is advising residents in the higher elevation of Hillaby, St Thomas and surrounding areas to expect low water outage or water outage today, Thursday, May 11.

In a public service announcement made yesterday, Wednesday, May 10 the BWA explained that these outages were due to emergency repairs being carried out on a burst main in Airy Cot Gully, St Thomas.

“As a result, customers in Hillaby and surrounding areas may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage while crews conduct repairs.”

However, today Thursday, May 11, the BWA made another announcement stating that more repairs are being conducted in the same Airy Cot Gully area.

“The Barbados Water Authority advises that today Thursday, May 11, it is continuing emergency repairs on another rupture in Airy Cot Gully, St Thomas.”

Customers in the higher elevation of Hillaby and surrounding areas have being cautioned that they may continue to experience low pressure or a water outage while crews conduct the additional repairs.

“Water tankers have been dispatched to assist customers in the affected areas while work is ongoing.”

The BWA apologized for the inconvenience caused.