St Thomas residents warned of water outages this Friday Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents in parts of St Thomas that it will be making a connection in the vicinity of Shop Hill and Vaucluse on Friday, June 7, 2024 between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

As a result, these residents from Hopewell Development, Bridgefield, Shop Hill, Edgehill Terrace, Edgehill Heights, Grand View, Christie Village, Country View, Vacluse Factory to Lester Vaughn may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during these hours.

Residents are also asked to store an adequate supply of water to help while the work is being conducted.