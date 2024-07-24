St Thomas residents to face water outage again

·5 min read
St Thomas residents to face water outage again
BWA to install DMA meter in Canefield St Thomas

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St Thomas that it will be installing a meter at Canefield on Friday, July 26, 2024 between 1:00pm and 5:00pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Canefield, Mount Misery, Porey Spring, Church Gap, Highway D, Highway C, Yearwood Road, Plum Tree, Blunts, Airy Cot, White Hill, Mose Bottom, Turners Hall and surrounding areas will experience low or no water for the duration of the connection.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience caused. 

This statement was issued on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

