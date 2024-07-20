St Thomas residents to experience water outage on Monday

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St Thomas and surrounding areas, that it will be installing a meter on Canefield Road on Monday, July 22, 2024, between 1:00pm and 5:00pm.

Therefore, customers and businesses in the following areas are expected to experience low pressure or a water outage, during the duration of the connection:

Canefield, Mount Misery, Porey Spring, Church Gap, Highway D, Highway C, Yearwood Road, Plum Tree, Blunts, Airy Cot, White Hill, Moose Bottom, Turners Hall.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

BWA apologized for the inconvenience caused.

(BWA).