St Thomas PIC cops top spot in national heroes competition Loop Barbados

The St Thomas Parish Independence Committee (PIC) has clinched the top spot in the National Heroes Parish Independence Competition.

The announcement was made during the official launch of Emancipation Village – Kilombo, which took place on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Stanley Centre, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

The competition, hosted by the Division of Culture, Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with the Community Independence Celebrations Secretariat, showcased the exemplary efforts of Parish Independence Committees across the island.

The St Thomas PIC organised an interactive lecture in tribute to National Hero, the Right Excellent Clement Osbourne Payne. It was held at the Evening Light Pentecostal Church, and featured re-enactments of historical scenes, captivating the audience and actively engaging members of the community.

The initiative was created to sensitise the community to the profound impact of Clement Osbourne Payne, particularly his pivotal role in trade unions and legislation in Barbados.

The St Lucy PIC, who emerged as the runner-up, highlighted the legacy of National Hero, the Right Excellent Charles Duncan O’Neal, through the dissemination of care packages within the community.

Securing the third position was the Christ Church PIC, who demonstrated outstanding creativity with a booklet and Jeopardy Game paying homage to National Hero, the Right Excellent Sarah Ann Gill.

Throughout Barbados, PICs spared no effort in honouring these revered figures through diverse expressions. From culinary delights to artistic endeavours, interactive lectures and acts of gratitude, communities united in celebration and remembrance.

Chairperson of the St. Thomas PIC, Petra Ramsay, stated:

“It is indeed an awesome feeling to be in winners’ row. We are pleased to have represented our parish so well. It was a great experience as we reenacted the 1937 riots. In doing this, we understood better what those who would have gone before us did, especially that of the Right Excellent Clement Osbourne Payne. We learnt about his passion and enthusiasm to see the average working class acquire a better standard of living and the implementation of labour laws not only for Barbados but the Caribbean”

“This project, under the initiative of the Division of Culture, allowed us to understand our national hero and his contribution to the people of Barbados in a better way. This, along with the CICS programme which emphasizes community involvement and development of persons, has strengthened our relationships, [and] fostered a greater bond and appreciation for each other and the residents of St Thomas.”

She added:

“This initiative has acted as a catalyst for us, the St. Thomas Parish Independence Committee, on our journey for 2024 and beyond.”

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).