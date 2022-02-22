St Thomas man missing | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing St Thomas man.

He is Fabian Marshall, 41, of Westview, Rock Hall, St Thomas, also known as “Fabie” or “Big Joe”.

Marshall was last seen leaving his residence around 7:30 am on Sunday, February 20, by his nephew. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, brown slippers and carrying a purple and grey backpack.

Police state that Marshall is 190 cm in height with a stout build with large shoulders. He has a dark complexion, large ears which are pierced, a broad nose, thick lips and a split chin. He speaks with a deep voice and has a pleasant manner.

Marshall was reported missing by his sister Nikita Watson.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Fabian Marshall is asked to contact the District D Police Station at telephone number 419-1729, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.