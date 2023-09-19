St Phillip residents warned of upcoming water outage Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents of Marchfield, St Philip, of planned works on Thursday, September 21.

“The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of Marchfield, St Philip, that it will be making a 4-inch connection in the area on Thursday, September 21, between 9 am and 5 pm.”

“As a result, residents and businesses in Palm Valley View, Six Roads may suffer a water outage during these hours and are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.”

The BWA apologised for the inconvenience caused.