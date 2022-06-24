St Philip woman missing | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St Philip woman missing | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BMS monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

St Philip woman missing

Your evening read: Remedial classes, PSV call, Grenada’s new PM & more

Protect PSV operators: Association alarmed by assault

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

NCF junior masquerade project attracts over 600 students

23-year-old murder accused on remand

Centenarian woman succumbs to COVID-19

World Bank survey reveals fall-off in Caribbean education

Under-19 team to participate in cricket tournament in South African

Friday Jun 24

29?C
Community

Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase missing since Monday, June 20

Loop News

49 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-two-year-old Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase has not been seen since Monday, June 20.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing for the public’s assistance locating the missing woman.

According to police, Uchenna reportedly left her Four Roads, St Philip residence to conduct business in Six Roads, St Philip. She wore a black and grey shirt, an off-white skirt and black shoes.

She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, and of brown complexion.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Uchenna Chase is asked to contact District C Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BMS monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

Community

St Philip woman missing

World News

Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

More From

Barbados News

13-year-old Barbadian chess champion places in top 5 at FIDE

Hannah Wilson is the youngest Barbados ladies national champion

Barbados News

St John man still wanted by police

See also

Police have reissued a wanted bulletin for Nicholas Andre McIntosh.
The 21-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John has avoided arrest since last year. He was the subject of bulletins circul

Caribbean News

NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and t

Barbados News

23-year-old murder accused on remand

Donati Harding has been charged for the murder of Tamesh Ramdas and Roger Moore

Barbados News

Baje winner Tarique O’neal heads to St Kitts Music Festival

Winner of Baje to the World Season 2 to share stage with Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin

Caribbean News

Man passes away on flight to T&T

Police in Trinidad are investigating a report of a sudden death on an aircraft.
The deceased has been identified as 68-year-old Moonilal Manie.
Police were told that at about 9