St Philip woman missing | Loop Barbados

Twenty-two-year-old Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase has not been seen since Monday, June 20.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing for the public’s assistance locating the missing woman.

According to police, Uchenna reportedly left her Four Roads, St Philip residence to conduct business in Six Roads, St Philip. She wore a black and grey shirt, an off-white skirt and black shoes.

She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, and of brown complexion.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Uchenna Chase is asked to contact District C Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any police station.