St Philip West DEO elections this Sunday

St Philip West residents are invited to the District Emergency Organisation (DEO) elections for their area on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The elections will take place at the Princess Margaret Secondary School, Six Roads, St Philip, beginning at 4:30pm.

Positions to be filled include chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, treasurer, vulnerable persons’ officer, shelter management officer, damage assessment officer, first aid officer, road clearance officer, and communications officer.

Members of the area are encouraged to come out and be a part of the process.

(GIS).