The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is today, Monday, April 15, advising residents and businesses in parts of St Philip that it is currently conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Supers.

As a result, customers in Fortescue, St Marks and surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers will be deployed to assist.

BWA apologized for the inconvenience caused.