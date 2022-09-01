St Philip resident upset over road traffic change without education Loop Barbados

Caught off-guard by the newly added Stop signs along Mangrove Main Road in St Philip, Gary is saying that the installed traffic changes are “stupid.”

Born and raised in St Philip where he has lived his entire life, Gary told Loop News that the changes should not have been enacted without proper education and notification.

He said that people who live in the Eastern parish are not accustomed to the new 4-way traffic stop system and he questioned its effectiveness on two grounds. He said that he does not understand how all four people at the cross road “could have to stop” and he added that many will see the stop signs by day but he believes its efficiency will decline even more drastically at night. “No one will see that at night, trust me!”

Admitting that he did not see the Reduce Speed and Stop signs which were erected during the dead of the night on Tuesday, August 30, after a serious accident at the said location on Sunday, August 28, Gary kept reiterating that this 4-way stop is not the right solution for this location.

Instead, Gary said that if the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources wishes for less accidents at that problematic junction which has seen well over two dozen accidents over the years, they should look into installing either a roundabout or traffic lights. And he said that traffic lights have the edge over a roundabout in his opinion.