St Philip Polyclinic remains closed after environmental issues raised Loop Barbados

The St Philip polyclinic will remain closed today, Friday, August 11, after several members of staff reported that they were unable to work yesterday, because of environmental issues.

Some of the environmental concerns resulted from construction work which was being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to improve service delivery to the public over the last four months.

Construction on the clinic was paused but working conditions further deteriorated. The Ministry remains committed to having this matter resolved in the shortest period of time.

As part of the process, the Ministry will be meeting with the National Union of Public Workers and the Unity Workers Union today, Friday, August 11, to brief them on the current situation and establish the way forward towards a resolution.

A contractor has been identified to resume the construction at the facility. The public will be informed when the polyclinic will reopen, as work will start this weekend.

Those persons who would normally attend the St Philip polyclinic for medical care are advised to visit any other polyclinic in the meantime.