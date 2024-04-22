St Philip man remanded on firearm, burglary charges Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) has arrested and formally charged Raheem Rasheed Belgrave 23 years of Farm Gardens, Six Road, St Philip.

He has been charged for the following offenses:

Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – April 5, 2024.Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – April 5, 2024.Possession of firearm with criminal intent – April 9, 2024.Possession of firearm with criminal intent – April 9, 2024.Burglary of Doyle Offshore Sails Ltd – June 26, 2023.Aggravated Burglary and unlawful use of firearm – June 13, 2023.Aggravated Burglary of Beijing Chinese Restaurant – June 13, 2023.Aggravated Burglary – April 6, 2024Burglary of Barbeque City – April 5, 2024Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – February 15, 2023.Burglary of Royal Chinese Restaurant – February 15, 2023.Aggravated Burglary and Unlawful use of firearm – July 13, 2023.Unlawful Possession of firearm and ammunition – April 9, 2024.Unlawful Possession of firearm and ammunition – April 9, 2024.

Belgrave appeared before Magistrate Joy-ann Clarke at the District ‘C’ Magistrates Court on Monday, April 22, 2024 and has been remanded to Dodds Prison. He is scheduled to reappear on Friday, May 17, 2024.