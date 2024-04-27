St Philip man dies following apparent hit-and-run Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident which took place in the wee hours of this morning, at Long Bay, St Philip.

The deceased has been identified as Anderson Benedict Graham, 56 years, of Long Bay Village Road, St Philip.

Police said that they were informed via a telephone call to their Operations Control Room of the discovery of a deceased male body along the carriageway of Long Bay main road, St Philip in the proximity (about 40 meters away from) of the Salvation Army Church. The report was made about 1:50 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The discovery was confirmed by police personnel from the District C police station who attended the scene.

The deceased, who appears to have been struck by a motor vehicle, was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

The vehicle involved which is unknown did not stop at the scene.

Therefore, police are appealing to the public for information pertaining to the vehicle and the driver involved. If you have witnessed or have any knowledge of the circumstances surrounding this incident, you are asked to contact police emergency at 211, District C police station 416 8200/ 01/ 04 or any police station. Crime stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS). Investigations are ongoing.

This is the fourth fatal road traffic collision of 2024.