St Peter residents to experience water outage Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) informs residents in parts of St Peter that it will be making connections in the vicinity of Port Ferdinand, Six Men’s, St Peter on Monday, May 27, between 10 am and 10 pm.

As a result, customers between the roundabout at Maynards, Retreat Road, Highway 1B, the Six Men’s Fish Village including the immediate surrounding districts may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during these hours.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help while the work is being conducted.

The BWA apologised for the inconvenience caused.