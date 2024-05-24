St Peter residents to experience water outage Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
St Peter residents to experience water outage Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

CXC® assures CAPE Chemistry Unit 2 Paper 2 covered the right topics

AOPT apologises after pedestrian dies in PSV accident

St Peter residents to experience water outage

New electric vehicles for members of the judiciary

Celine Dion overcome with emotion as she discusses her health battle

UNIDO and Barbados sign agreement to establish SIDS hub

Haynes hat-trick leads Deacons FC to victory

Heineken, Bryden Stokes, UCL combine to offer world-class experience

Teaching opportunities in the US

Zero tolerance for illegal dumping – Bajans urged to shame litterbugs

Friday May 24

27°C
Barbados News

BWA to make connections in the vicinity of Port Ferdinand, Six Men’s, St Peter on May 27

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) informs residents in parts of St Peter that it will be making connections in the vicinity of Port Ferdinand, Six Men’s, St Peter on Monday, May 27, between 10 am and 10 pm.

As a result, customers between the roundabout at Maynards, Retreat Road, Highway 1B, the Six Men’s Fish Village including the immediate surrounding districts may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage during these hours.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help while the work is being conducted.

The BWA apologised for the inconvenience caused. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

CXC® assures CAPE Chemistry Unit 2 Paper 2 covered the right topics

Barbados News

Supply Chain Innovation Challenge winners awarded

Barbados News

CCB to host early childhood development symposium next week

See also

More From

Barbados News

Teaching opportunities in the US

An information session will be conducted by the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector on May 29

Barbados News

RSPCA in urgent need of towels and cat food

“We use towels as a regular part of our daily function and we are constantly running low or out of towels.”

Barbados News

Tropical wave detected; Monsoon trough forms off African coast

NOAA to announce Atlantic Hurricane Season predictions

Barbados News

SSA urges Barbadians to partake in Community Clean-Up

The National Community Clean-Up exercise will take place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26