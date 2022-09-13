St Peter man missing nearly two weeks Loop Barbados

Sandy Lane employee, Steve Marlon Orlando Gittens has been missing for 13 days.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating the missing 44-year-old of Gibbs St Peter.

Missing man, Steve Gibbs

Gittens was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at his workplace – Sandy Lane Hotel – around 4:30 pm. He was wearing a green t-shirt, jeans and black Timberland shoes.

According to lawmen, Gittens is 5 feet 7 inches, with a medium build and dark complexion. He has a low haircut and a receding hairline. Gibbs is said to be introverted and soft-spoken. He sometimes is repetitive when answering questions.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Steve Gittens, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.