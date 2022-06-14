St Peter man facing drug charges granted bail | Loop Barbados

St Peter man facing drug charges granted bail | Loop Barbados
Kevin Stevenson Cumberbatch was granted $25, 000 bail

A St Peter man charged with multiple drug offences has been released on bail.

He is Kevin Stevenson Cumberbatch, 44 years, of Gays St Peter. Cumberbatch was charged with possession, trafficking and intent to supply both cannabis and cocaine on June 8 at his residence.

On Monday, June 13, he appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke of the Holetown Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to the six charges. Cumberbatch was granted $25, 000 bail.

Magistrate Clarke required that Cumberbatch be placed on a 7 am to 6 pm curfew. He was ordered to surrender his passport and report to the Holetown Police Station every Monday and Friday before 9 am.

Cumberbatch is scheduled to reappear at the Holetown Court on November 3, 2022.

