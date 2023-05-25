St Michael residents without electricity, BLPC dispatches crews Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) is working to restore service to parts of St Michael.

The BLPC issued a statement this morning, assuring that they were aware of the disruption and were working assiduously to resolve the issue.

“BLPC is aware that some of our customers in parts of St Michael are without electrical supply. These areas include Howells Cross Road, Two Mile Hill, Tichbourne, Ivy, Welches Terrace, and Government Hill.”

“Our crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage and begin the restoration process.”

BLPC has apologised for any inconvenience caused, and is urging persons to stay connected to their social media pages for further details.

