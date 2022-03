A 32-year-old man has died following a shooting incident at Black Rock, St Michael on Friday, March 4.

He is Dawson Herbert of Chapman Lane, St Michael.

According to police, around 8:21 pm, Herbert was shot on the left side of his face while sitting in a motorcar at Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael.

He was transported to the QEH by private transportation, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, March 5.

Investigations are ongoing.