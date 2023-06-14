St Michael man missing since June 8 Loop Barbados

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a missing 22-year-old man.

Ranaco Fabio Richard Bovell of the 4th Ave Gills Gap, Eagle Hall, St Michael was last seen by his mother Latoya Lloyd of Villa Road, Britton Hill, St Michael on Thursday, June 8 around 8 pm.

Bovell is 5 feet 6 inches tall, stoutly built, of dark complexion, a low haircut, round face, thick lips, short neck, flat forehead, small eyes, large bat ears, and broad shoulders. He is bow legged and walks with a bounce.

The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and a 3/4 dark blue jeans pants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ranaco Bovell, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.