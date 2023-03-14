St Michael man dies following shooting incident Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural death of Shane Harvey of Palm View Avenue, Bayville, St Michael.

The 35-year-old is dead following a shooting incident which occurred Monday night.

According to police, the Operation Control Room received a report around 8:58 pm of a shooting at a shop located at Luke’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael.

However, no one interviewed could confirm hearing shots or knowledge of a shooting. Police further received information that a male presented at the A&E of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) with a gunshot injury.

Harvey died while receiving treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have knowledge about this incident should contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614/5 or Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or Police Emergency 211.