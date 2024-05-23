St Matthias Magistrates’ Court Complex closure extended Loop Barbados

The public is advised that the closure of the St Matthias Magistrates’ Court Complex, St Matthias, Christ Church, which includes the District ‘A’ Civil Court and the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court, has been extended until further notice.

As a result, all proceedings scheduled for hearing at the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court will continue to be heard at the Oistins Magistrate’s Court beginning at 12:30 PM.

Matters scheduled for hearing at the District ‘A’ Civil and Domestic Courts will continue to be heard at the Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael, and will commence at 9:00 AM.

Payments for the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court, as well as the Civil and Maintenance sections of the District ‘A’ Civil Court, continue to be processed at the Cashier Section, Accounts Department, First Floor, Registration Department, Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael.

The Registration Department regrets and apologises for any inconvenience this extended closure may cause.