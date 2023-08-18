St Matthew Anglican Church delivers the gospel with a Caribbean twist Loop Barbados

It was a church concert with a difference.

Billed as a Gospel Calypso showcase, the St Matthew Anglican church successfully staged a night of praise and worship that beautifully fused the two genres, to the delight of those who filled the church hall.

The fundraiser, held to facilitate repairs on the aging 193-year-old church structure, featured several of the island’s most talented calypsonians including Cultural Ambassador Stedson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire, former Minister of Culture John King as well as past calypso kings Adrian Clarke and Mr Blood and Quon. Also making up the night’s cast was sweet singing Donella, Mary Weekes, Lady Virtue and Jamal Slocombe.

The unique production had the congregation swaying in the pews as they took in the evening’s selection of Eurocentric hymns which were infused with Caribbean reharmonizations.

While Quon and Mr Blood were equally well-received with Go Forth & Tell and To God Be the Glory, respectively, Donella led the entire congregation in a lovely rendition of How Great Thou Art. Slocombe’s presentation consisted two selections, with a trio of ‘Christian soldiers’ who complimented his delivery of Marching to Zion through the church’s centre aisle. John King commandeered the lyrics to The Old Rugged Cross andMary Weekes and Lady Virtue were also in fine voice on the night. Master of the artform Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke belted the Battle Hymn of the Republic, showing why he is dubbed the local ‘Pavarotti’.

In addition to the cast of popular calypsonians, the show comprised vocalists Sharika Babb with And Can It Be and St. Matthew’s very own Shelly-Ann Harper who sang Goodness of God.Ryan Rayside represented well for the Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church, mastering a medley of gospel favourites which left the church rocking. The rhythmic strains of steel pan music also filled the sacred halls when Jonathan Nurse expertly rendered There’s a Sweet Spirit on the instrument.

The night concluded spectacularly with RPB’s anthemic delivery of Hallelujah which roused congregants from their seats and was a fitting end to the riveting musical showcase.

The Barbados Defence Force Band provided the musical accompaniment during the show, while members of the Diocesan Youth Choir assisted with backup vocals.

Emcee duties were shared between parishioner Patrick Craigwell and the hilarious Janine White, who not only ensured the seamless flow of the production, but punctuated the night’s proceedings with bouts of laughter as attendees took in their comical interactions and animated storytelling. There were also numerous giveaways, compliments a variety of sponsors.

In attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with the responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight who delivered brief remarks and Parliamentary Representative for St Thomas Cynthia Forde.

The praise and worship celebration was an enjoyable one, as traditional hymns took on a distinctly Caribbean-flair, leaving even RPB to comment that he thought it should be expanded and included as an event to culminate the national Crop Over festival.