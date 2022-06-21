St Lucy’s oldest father celebrates Father’s Day | Loop Barbados

It was a Father’s Day with a difference for 106-year-old Rupert Springer as he was honoured by friends and family.

The celebration, spearheaded by Peter Phillips, the parliamentary representative for St Lucy, saw the loved ones of the centenarian gathering at the Cave Hill St Lucy residence which he shares with his daughter and caregiver, Colleen Springer.

In speaking to the media on Sunday, June 20, Minister Phillips heralded Springer as “a man of valour, a man of courage, a builder of our parish and a builder of Barbados”.

“As I thought about Father’s Day this year and I thought about what I could do to honour constituents, this goodly gentleman, whom I have known all my life…has been a great man and a stalwart in his community. Therefore, I thought it appropriate and very important to give him his flowers while he is alive,” the MP for St Lucy explained.

Phillips went on to list the many talents of Springer which spanned a variety of careers and he highlighted the selfless service given in providing transportation for the community’s children to and from school in years gone by.

“You do not get persons of this calibre around, in a day like today, but he has made his contribution to society, Barbados, St Lucy, the community, in the church…wherever he went, he did well,” Philips stated.

Springer was surrounded by friends and family, including three of his seven living children, who toasted and honoured him as the parish’s oldest father.

Primary caregiver Colleen Springer described as “an all-rounder par excellence” and noted that although Springer did not “pick and choose”, he had a love for home-cooked meals like cou cou, soup and ground provisions.

The Father’s Day celebrations attracted the support of eager sponsors who did not hesitate to honour the father of eight. In addition to catered treats provided by Husbands Catering and facilitated through SMJ Beverages, Springer received several hampers filled with a variety of products from both SMJ Beverages and Pharmacy Sales Caribbean Inc.

On hand to make the presentations to Springer were representatives from SMJ Beverages Vanessa Best, Renison Greaves and Stephan Griffith.

As the contributions of the St Lucy nation-builder were recognised, MP Phillips reiterated: “This is a way of us saying ‘Thank you Mr Springer’ for the tremendous contribution that you have made to St Lucy, to Barbados and the contribution you have made generally in the community.”