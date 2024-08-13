St Lucy roads undergoing construction

St Lucy roads undergoing construction
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Animal Flower Cave Road, Chance Hill, and Jemmotts Road in St Lucy will undergo construction through Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

Several St Lucy roads will be undergoing road construction as part of the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Animal Flower Cave Road, Chance Hill, and Jemmotts Road in St Lucy will all undergo construction over the next coming weeks.

The work is being done by local contractors in cooperation with the China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation(COMPLANT) Limited.

Here is a list of the works being carried out in St Lucy:

 Animal Flower Cave Road – construction of a suck well.Animal Flower Cave Road – kerb construction. Chance Hill – kerb construction.Jemmotts Road – reinforcement for box drain. Jemmotts Road – kerb construction.

(MTW).

