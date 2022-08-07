St Lucy Parish Independence Committee gives lighthouse a facelift Loop Barbados

The St Lucy Parish Independence Committee (PIC) mobilised to give the lighthouse at Harrison’s Point St Lucy and its environs a much-needed facelift.

As part of the committee’s “Community Service Day Project”, the clean-up and beautification exercise was undertaken on July 23, to enhance the environs’ physical features while making the surroundings safer to traverse. It was specifically executed at the lighthouse since it and its immediate environs were seemingly attracting more visits from both local and foreign individuals and it tied back into the committee’s overall goal of promoting diversity of the local tourism product that could be experienced throughout the northern parish.

The day’s activities included the cleaning and clearing of much of the overgrown vegetation surrounding the lighthouse and the lighthouse keeper’s quarters, inclusive of the roadway from its entrance and leading to the location.

The parish committee, led by ambassadors Chloe Collymore and Paul Cato, was joined by attendant Tony Pompey and the Parliamentary Representative for St Lucy the Honourable Peter Phillips. Also on-site to assist with the beautification efforts were members of the Lions Club of Barbados North, members of the Fustic Wesleyan Holiness, members of the Youth Milan Football Club Youth Programme, family members of the PIC, 2021 Most Outstanding Ambassador Shaquille Griffith along with representatives from National Conservation Commission.

The committee received donations of mixed soil from Ramon Worrell as well as refreshments from former Parliamentary Representative of St Lucy, Dennis Kellman. The St Lucy PIC expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful operation.

Their “Community Service Day” project will be implemented using a phased approach with Phase 1 activities set to conclude in 2022, while Phase 2 activities will end in 2023.