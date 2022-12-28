St Lucy Botanists launches dog-friendly shampoo for charity Loop Barbados

Local natural perfumer company St Lucy Botanists has added a new product to its offering with the launch of a Special Charity Edition dog shampoo, in its thrust to raise funds for the Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary, Barbados.

Kathryn Walters, managing director of St Lucy Botanists, explained that the pH-balanced shampoo, which is formulated with aloe vera and other dog friendly botanicals, is ideal for cleansing and nourishing pet hair and skin and all proceeds from sales will go to the Sanctuary.

She said, “We wanted to use our expertise to give back to the community and assist a cause that is dear to our hearts. We are very proud of the hard work and dedication of the Ocean Acres team and aware of their desperate need for support to feed, shelter and provide medical support for many precious animals across the island. So we decided to launch this new product to assist them with their work.

“There are too many suffering animals across our beautiful island and we want to be part of effecting the change that is so badly needed. Ocean Acres houses around 450 animals at any given time. Those dogs and cats are the lucky ones. Through a programme of rescue and rehabilitation they find the love and care they deserve and go on to forever homes, here or overseas.

“Right now the situation is at crisis level with the number of abandoned dogs and unwanted cats. Education, spay/neuter and export are helping to change this, but there is a lot of work to be done, 24/7, 365 days a year.”

All proceeds from the sale of the St. Lucy Botanists Special Charity Edition dog shampoo will go towards the Ocean Acres Dog Sanctuary.

Walters added that a number of passionate retailers, including Beth n Tracie Boutique in Holetown, Always Summer Boutique in Limegrove and the Local & Co in Speightstown have joined the rescue mission.

She said, “Our Special Charity Edition dog shampoo will be available from these stores and we want to encourage everyone to support this wonderful initiative, which will assist Ocean Acres in their efforts of rescuing and rehoming abused and abandoned dogs and cats on the island.”

Thanking St Lucy Botanists for the initiative, Karen Whittaker of Ocean Acres stated, “We will continue to work tirelessly to help the dogs and cats of Barbados and to educate at a grassroots level to eliminate neglect and abuse. Every cent raised goes directly towards the care of the animals. Seeing the light return to the eyes of a living creature that has never known comfort, kindness or compassion is what motivates us. We are very grateful for support and strive to make a difference.”