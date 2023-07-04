St Lucian man injured while defusing in-flight altercation on BA Loop Barbados

During a flight to St Lucia, a St Lucian national bravely stepped in to diffuse a fight between two passengers, resulting in an unfortunate injury.

Approximately two hours before the plane, BA 2159 from Gatwick, reached Hewanorra International Airport, a dispute broke out between a fellow St Lucian passenger and another individual on board.

The St Lucian passenger, holding a bottle, reportedly initiated an attack on the man and his family.

In an act of goodwill, another Saint Lucian passenger intervened, attempting to restore peace.

Regrettably, this peacemaker, who happened to be a person with diabetes, sustained a deep cut that required immediate attention from a nurse on the flight.

Upon landing, the pilot promptly informed Saint Lucia officials about the incident.

The injured individuals, including the brave peacemaker, received further medical treatment at St Jude Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Royal St Lucia Police Force took the assailant into custody.

Currently, authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident to gather more information and determine the appropriate course of action.