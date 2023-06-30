St Lucian arrested in Martinique in relation to double murder Loop Barbados

Reports from Martinique say that a 29-year-old St Lucian man was arrested on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as part of a probe into two murders.

Public Prosecutor Clarisse Taron told a news conference on Wednesday, as reported by the website France-Antilles Martinique, that the suspect is thought to be the person who killed two people in the Dillon neighbourhood of Fort-de-France on June 15.

According to reports out of Martinique, on June 15 the accused allegedly shot and killed two men aged 28 and 43 years old outside a popular bar.

Although investigations are in the preliminary stages, the incident is believed to be gang-related.