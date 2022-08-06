St Lucia: Woman ran over by unlicensed driver Loop Barbados

A teenager without a valid driver’s license collided with multiple vehicles before running over a woman along Bridge Street, in Castries, St Lucia Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 11am.

According to reports, the teenager jumped into the driver’s seat of a parked Suzuki SX4 on Manoel Street and drove onto Micoud Street when the tragedy occurred.

The injured woman was transported to the hospital but her condition remains unknown.

Five vehicles were damaged as a result of the teen’s action. The young driver was subsequently taken into custody by the police.

It’s alleged the driver may have been pulled from the vehicle and assaulted by civilians who witnessed the ordeal prior to the arrival of the police.

According to Section 77 of The Motor Vehicle and Traffic act, a person who takes and drives away a vehicle without the consent of its owner commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

The young driver is believed to be a relative of the owner of the vehicle.