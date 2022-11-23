St Lucia records another homicide in Gros Islet Loop Barbados

Police in St Lucia are investigating another homicide after a man was found dead near the Spanish bar in Gros Islet around 2 am today, Wednesday, November 23.

Details surrounding the discovery are still coming in; however, the deceased has been identified as Lee Alexander.

This incident has taken the homicide count to 64 as the island continues to get a grip on serious crime.

This comes less than 24 hours after a nurse was found dead in her vehicle a few yards away from her home.

About 8:30 am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report of a shooting at Goodlands, Castries.

On arrival, officers were informed that a female was the victim of an apparent shooting and had been conveyed to the OKEU Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the medical facility on arrival.

The deceased, who sustained a headshot wound, has been formally identified as Keziah Wilson, a thirty-eight-year-old resident of Goodlands, originally from Marigot. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 456-3754 or the Crime Hotline at 555 for anonymous reporting.