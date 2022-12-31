St Lucia Port Authority clears the air on SVG ferry service Loop Barbados

According to the St Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), no permission has been given to Caribbean Travel Movement to berth in Saint Lucia as part of a ferry service between the two islands.

The company on Thursday announced a weekly ferry service between St Vincent and St Lucia beginning in January 2023.

However, according to SLASPA who is responsible for managing the island’s two principal seaports; Castries and Vieux Fort as well as the airports, no permission has been given to a Vincentian company to berth in Saint Lucia as part of a ferry service between the two islands.

“We have no knowledge of this, as far as we know the company made inquiries regarding logistics etc but there was no confirmation or agreement so this is news to us,” a senior SLASPA official told Loop News.

Caribbean Travel Movement says the affordable service will begin in the second week of January and is extremely important as it will provide a much-needed transportation link between the two islands.

Initially, the company said the boat, Bequia Expres would provide the service between Kingstown and Castries.

However, on Friday Caribbean Travel Movement then issued another statement offering a ‘clarification’ saying that it has been ‘in discussion with Bequia Express and a few other service providers for the chartered service early next year’.

This statement followed a request by Bequia Express dis-associating itself from Caribbean Travel Movement.

“We are still in preparation mode and put the release out as a feeler for interested persons from the general public as our trips are primarily private.”

“We were not aware that we would need additional documents etc by the government or any other party if the trips were to be on a weekly schedule. Even calls to both governments this morning confirmed that at present, we do not need additional documents,” the company said.