St Lucia PM – Police need to rethink tactics as homicides continue Loop Barbados

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security in St Lucia Philip J Pierre today, August 29, called on the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) to change its course on policing amid an upsurge in crime on the island, particularly homicides.

Pierre spoke in the wake of two murders over the weekend, both the result of gun violence.

“I must say that the police will have to relook at their tactics, what they are doing is obviously not working,” said the prime minister to reporters ahead of a meeting of Cabinet.

The island’s homicide figure now stands at 46 with just four months left in the year.

In 2021, Saint Lucia registered a record-breaking 74 homicides, the majority of which were gun-related.

There have been calls from members of the public for the police to increase their patrols around the various communities.

Just recently, Commissioner Milton Desir noted that RSLPF is in need of assistance from outside agencies to assist in the areas of forensics.

“It is very serious,” Pierre declared, speaking on the island’s crime situation.

“The police now will have to go back to the drawing board and rethink their tactics and look at ways and means they can look at to stop that scourge.” Pierre said while he does not know the operations of the RSLPF, his job as Minister for National Security is to provide the necessary support.