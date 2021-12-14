St Lucia: Family of triple homicide victims mourning their loved ones | Loop Barbados

Already a record-breaking year for homicides, 2021 is drawing near to its end on a troubling note.

Sunday evening saw a triple homicide in Marchand, Castries as Leah John, Ronnie Scott and Don Straughn were gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

A family member of Leah John spoke with reporters, saying, “A drink she was going and buy with her sister, a drink, and this happen.” The family member said that Leah’s daughter informed her that a shooting had occurred and she was on the ground.

“She was a good, loving girl… She likes to help, she likes to give, she likes to shelter, she like to do everything. Don’t matter she have her ways, she was a very good-hearted child… She gone, never be forgotten,” said the family member.

Leah John died only four days after her grandmother, who raised her, passed away. “So we have plenty pain there right now and only one person that have to help us right now is the Lord,” said the family member.

“The young people of today, they are not praying enough… in school too, religion knowledge, they don’t do that at school… so that’s why I find, those things that happening today, it have to happen,” the family member continued.

The family member also spoke on the issue of violence by saying, “When children is growing and parents is abusing them and they have nobody to talk to them about it so they growing with all those grudges in their heart.”

Ronnie Scott, also known as Amigo, shared twins, a boy and a girl, with a woman. The mother of his children said, “I was inside, as I washing, and I heard the shots licking and when I came outside somebody come and tell me my children’s father got shot and he died, so my two children suffering.”

The woman explained, “I used to warn him too, I used to tell him be careful by that road there, he wasn’t listening to me.”

The woman expressed that she and her children were both saddened by the killing and that violent criminals must be held by the police.