St Leonard’s Boys’ School wins BSSFL U14 championship | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
St Leonard’s Boys’ School wins BSSFL U14 championship

St Leonard’s Boys’ School U14 players held their nerves in a penalty shootout as they defeated the Combermere School

Renaldo Gilkes

1 hrs ago

St Leonard’s Boys School continue to exude dominance in the secondary school football arena.

Last Monday at the Lester Vaughn School grounds, the Richmond boys continued where they left off pre-COVID, as they won the Barbados Secondary School Football League (BSSFL) Under 14 title.

St Leonard’s defeated nemesis Combermere School 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless score line during regular and extra time.

Both teams traded goal scoring opportunities, but the forwards’ finishing lacked accuracy and composure.

In the third-place playoff match Deighton Griffith Secondary School were the victors as they won 2-0 over Queen’s College Secondary School.

President of the BSSFL, Wren Ramsay said that he was pleased with the execution of the tournament and praised all involved for what he described as an excellent production.

“The BSSFL has been eagerly awaiting the restart of the sport on the island.

While we have been in a relatively inactive state on the field, the executive has been working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the eventual restart.

After dialogue with partners and coaches, we decided to restart with development for the future in mind and started with the youngest boys”.

