St Joseph T20 Blast Cricket Competition this Saturday Loop Barbados

The finals of the St Joseph T20 Blast Cricket Competition will come off this Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Grantley Adams Memorial School in Blackmans.

The competition, which starts at 7:00 PM, will see Hackleton’s Construction Kolkata Masters coming up against Raymond Kellman’s Togetherness. The winning team will receive $10,000, while the second-placed team will gain $5,000.00.

Both teams have played unbeaten throughout the competition and now it is a clash of the local tape-ball Titans.

The Masters boast of former Barbados and West Indies player, Dale Richards, and Vonrick Nurse, an accomplished player with First Division experience. Togetherness will feature Kodi Phillips and Davon Barrow, who will lead the charge against Masters.

Attorney General and Parliamentary Representative for St Joseph, Dale Marshall, and Minister in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, are expected to address the event.

The principals of the Alleyne School, Grantley Adams Memorial School, and The Lodge School will also be in attendance.

A collaborative effort with the National Peace Program, the St Joseph T20 Blast Cricket Competition was started on March 20, this year.

According to the promoters, throughout the preliminaries there was “a very good crowd”, and a “bumper crowd’ is expected for the finals. Members of the public are invited to attend.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).