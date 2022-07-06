St Joseph station offline to repair main | Loop Barbados

Residents who are serviced by the St Joseph station are without water or experiencing low water pressure as the station is offline.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) informs persons in Cleavers Hill, Gaggs Hill, Foster Hall, Joes River, St. Elizabeth New Road, St Elizabeth Village and surrounding areas in St Joseph that the Pumping Station supplying them is currently offline today Wednesday, July 6, to facilitate repair of a burst main in the area.

The Authority will be making every effort to assist residents via tanker as a temporary measure.