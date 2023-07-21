St Joseph man missing since Monday Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Wilkinson of Bissex, St Joseph.

The 54-year-old was last seen by his father Clovis Hoyte of the same address on Monday, July 17.

He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and of brown complexion. Wilkinson also has a black and grey moustache and long black and grey dread locks. His left ear is pierced once and walks with a limp.

At the time he was wearing a black tee shirt, a red 3/4 plaid pants with white stripes on each side of the pants, navy blue shoes on his feet. He is said to frequent the Nelson Street area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andrew Wilkinson, is asked to contact the District ‘F’/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.