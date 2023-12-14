St John’s Primary closed indefinitely Loop Barbados

Mount Tabor Primary School in St John will be the new location for most of the students currently attending the St John’s Primary School.

During a virtual meeting held with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) on December 12, parents were informed of the reallocation, the transportation arrangements put in place to accommodate, and the opportunity to seek a transfer to a other schools where there is availability.

In another meeting held earlier that evening, teachers and staff were also informed by the METVT about their own reallocations, some at Mount Tabor and some to other schools.

The Minister of Education states that the decision to close the school indefinitely was not a result of environmental tests, but due to “the collective costs incurred over the years without netting desired results”.

“There has been no final decision on the future of the St John’s Primary School, but all options are being actively considered at this time,” said the Ministry on Wednesday.

Arrangements have been made to have the furniture relocated from St John’s Primary to Mount Tabor Primary to accommodate the intake of students.

The Ministry will also work with parents to ensure that students are equipped with the requisite books and workbooks as necessary. Parents were informed that students will have the option to remain in their current uniform, until they can transition into the uniform of their new school.

The Ministry is working with Mount Tabor Primary to have the students and parents attend an orientation prior to the start of the new school term to familiarise both students and parents with the classes and new teachers, where it applies.