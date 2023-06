The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

St John Speaks town hall has been rescheduled to next week Tuesday.

The town hall meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at Gall Hill Hard Courts, St John was postponed after a fallen tree disrupted electricity to parts of St John, and power was only fully restored around 8:30 pm.

The new date for St John Speaks is June 6 at 6:30 pm.

